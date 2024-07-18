In short Simplifying... In short Sam Altman, owner of a $27 million mansion, is suing the builder, Troon Pacific, for selling him a house riddled with issues like leaks, mold from flooding, and even a coyote infestation.

OpenAI CEO alleges he was deceived into purchasing a poorly constructed property

Sam Altman sues builder over leaky $27 million mansion

By Mudit Dube 10:00 am Jul 18, 202410:00 am

What's the story OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has initiated legal proceedings against the developers of his $27 million mansion, alleging he was deceived into purchasing a poorly constructed property. The 9,500-square-foot mansion on San Francisco's Lombard Street, complete with an infinity pool and a "Batcave" leading to a garage, is described by Altman as a "lemon" due to its numerous defects. The lawsuit targets developer Troon Pacific and its CEO Greg Malin for selling homes riddled with instances of substandard workmanship and defects.

Property problems

Mansion plagued by numerous issues despite high price tag

Despite its hefty price tag, Altman's mansion has been beset with a multitude of problems including raw sewage being dumped at the house's side, leaking irrigation lines, and widespread mold due to flooding. The lawsuit alleges that Troon Pacific sold the house to Altman despite being aware of these significant defects. Among these defects was a poorly designed and installed waterproofing system for the infinity pool which is believed to have caused flooding in the lower level of the house.

Repair costs

$4 million in urgent repairs and a coyote problem

The mansion, one of the priciest homes listed in San Francisco, necessitated $4 million worth of immediate repairs, as per Altman's lawsuit. In addition to the property's structural issues, Altman's mansion has also been the target of a coyote problem. In an interview with Time, Altman mentioned that a coyote had moved into his house and was causing disturbances at night.