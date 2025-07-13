Odisha student in BEd college burns herself over harassment

A second-year Integrated BEd student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore , Odisha , set herself on fire on Saturday. The incident came after she accused her Head of Department (HOD), Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment and threatening to ruin her future if she didn't comply with his demands for sexual favors. The student suffered over 90% burns and is currently in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Incident details Student met principal to seek action against professor The incident occurred after the student met Principal Dilip Kumar Ghose to seek action against Sahu. After the meeting, she allegedly doused herself in kerosene and set herself on fire on campus. A male student who tried to rescue her also suffered 70% burns, and both were rushed to the district headquarters hospital before being referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Government response Minister confirms arrest of accused professor Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj called the incident "deeply unfortunate" and said it is being handled very sensitively. He confirmed that Sahu has been arrested and Principal Ghose has been suspended pending an investigation. A high-level committee from Bhubaneswar is probing the matter, with all medical expenses being borne by the government.