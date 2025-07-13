Odisha student in BEd college burns herself over harassment
A second-year Integrated BEd student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, Odisha, set herself on fire on Saturday. The incident came after she accused her Head of Department (HOD), Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment and threatening to ruin her future if she didn't comply with his demands for sexual favors. The student suffered over 90% burns and is currently in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
The incident occurred after the student met Principal Dilip Kumar Ghose to seek action against Sahu. After the meeting, she allegedly doused herself in kerosene and set herself on fire on campus. A male student who tried to rescue her also suffered 70% burns, and both were rushed to the district headquarters hospital before being referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.
Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj called the incident "deeply unfortunate" and said it is being handled very sensitively. He confirmed that Sahu has been arrested and Principal Ghose has been suspended pending an investigation. A high-level committee from Bhubaneswar is probing the matter, with all medical expenses being borne by the government.
The incident has triggered a political storm in Odisha. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called the case "barbaric" and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for failing to protect students. Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister Suraj, saying authorities knew about threats to the student but did nothing. The young woman had staged a week-long protest demanding action against Sahu, but her friends said the administration and police failed to act.