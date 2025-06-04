What's the story

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has summoned former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with a ₹2,000 crore classroom construction scam.

The scam allegedly involved the construction of 12,748 classrooms and school buildings at inflated costs during their tenure under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sisodia, who was the education minister at the time, has been summoned on June 9, while Jain is to appear on June 6.