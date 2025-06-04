Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned in ₹2,000cr classroom construction scam
What's the story
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has summoned former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with a ₹2,000 crore classroom construction scam.
The scam allegedly involved the construction of 12,748 classrooms and school buildings at inflated costs during their tenure under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Sisodia, who was the education minister at the time, has been summoned on June 9, while Jain is to appear on June 6.
Scam details
'Deviations and cost escalations' mentioned in FIR
The ACB's First Information Report (FIR) alleges "significant deviations and cost escalations" in the project.
The report states that not a single work was completed within the prescribed period and consultants were appointed without following due procedures.
The FIR also mentions that the construction cost per classroom was inflated to ₹24.86 lakh, almost five times higher than the usual rate of around ₹5 lakh each.
Allegations
The project's cost was increased by ₹326 crore
The ACB has also claimed that the construction involved semi-permanent structures (SPS) with an expected lifespan of 30 years, but the costs matched those of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structures, which lasts up to 75 years.
Furthermore, the project's cost was increased by ₹326 crore without bringing new tenders, and that it was awarded to 34 contractors, the majority of whom were associated with the AAP.
Investigation triggers
Case came to light in 2022
The case came to light after the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended an investigation in 2022.
This was based on a report by the Central Vigilance Commission's Chief Technical Examiner, which pointed out serious anomalies in construction work during AAP's tenure.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana, and Neelkant Bakshi had filed a complaint about this scam in 2019.
Legal battles
Sisodia, Jain already embroiled in separate legal cases
Both Sisodia and Jain are already embroiled in separate legal cases.
Sisodia was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, while Jain was arrested in a money laundering case.
The AAP has dismissed these allegations as politically motivated attempts by the now ruling BJP to target its leaders.
Both leaders are out on bail.