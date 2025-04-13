BJP blames Mamata Banerjee for 'anti-Hindu violence' in West Bengal
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of encouraging violence against Hindus in the state.
The accusation is in connection with recent protests against amendments to Waqf legislation.
Pradeep Bhandari, national spokesperson for the BJP, made the claims during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.
Allegations
BJP spokesperson says Banerjee turning WB into 'laboratory of appeasement'
Bhandari said that the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Parliament had created a "wave of happiness" in India, but not in West Bengal.
He accused Banerjee of turning the state into a "laboratory of appeasement."
He added that peaceful protests in the rest of India had only turned violent in West Bengal, as Banerjee allegedly encouraged it.
Accusations
BJP spokesperson accuses Banerjee's close aide of inciting violence
Bhandari also dragged Banerjee's close aide, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, into the alleged violence.
He quoted instances when police had maintained silence as radical mobs attacked Hindus in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Jangipur.
The silence of law enforcement was observed even though they were swift to act against protesting teachers, he added.
Responsibility
BJP holds Banerjee responsible for violence
Bhandari stated, "No police action was taken against individuals involved in violence in Murshidabad, and prior intelligence reports were available to her government."
He emphasized that law and order fall under the Chief Minister's jurisdiction as per the Constitution.
Bhandari further claimed that a public statement made by Banerjee after April 5 opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was interpreted by extremist groups as tacit support for their actions.