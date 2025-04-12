Tamil Nadu government enacts 10 laws post Supreme Court ruling
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has enacted 10 laws following a Supreme Court ruling.
The court had said that since these bills had been reintroduced by the Assembly, they were deemed to have received assent.
The notification of these Acts in the Government Gazette marks a significant development in the state's legislative process.
Legislative changes
The approved laws include significant amendments
One of the laws cleared was an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University Act, 2020, which renames the varsity to The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.
Other amended acts include those concerning universities and law schools, including The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws Amendment Act, 2022, and The Tamil Nadu Dr.Ambedkar Law University Amendment Act, 2022 among others.
Power transfer
New laws shift power to government
Most of these new laws are related to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in state-run universities. They shift the power from the Governor-Chancellor to the government.
DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson hailed it as a historic moment, saying these are "the first Acts of any legislature in India to have taken effect without the signature of the Governor/President but on the strength of the judgment of the Supreme Court."