Shah pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 345th death anniversary at Raigad Fort. The event also celebrated the centenary of the renovation of Shivaji's mausoleum.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde were present.
CM Fadnavis proposed erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Delhi during a rally at Raigad Fort, in the presence of Amit Shah.
Political backdrop
Shah's tribute comes amid political chaos in Maharashtra
Shah's visit to Raigad Fort arrives amid Maharashtra's political tension over the debate on Aurangzeb's legacy vs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's.
The Union Home Minister will also meet several prominent leaders of the Mahayuti alliance as part of his schedule.
The meeting is aimed at discussing the appointment of Guardian Ministers in Raigad and Nashik.
Urban mobility
Mumbai residents to benefit from new 'Mumbai One' smart card
In other news, CM Fadnavis announced a new 'Mumbai One' smart card. Under the initiative, Mumbai citizens will be able to use all public transport in the city with just one card.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the project.
CM Fadnavis said, "Once we have the system architecture in place, we will roll out the Mumbai One card for all Mumbaikars. It will indeed be a game-changer for urban mobility."