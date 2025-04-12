What's the story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 345th death anniversary at Raigad Fort. The event also celebrated the centenary of the renovation of Shivaji's mausoleum.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde were present.

CM Fadnavis proposed erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Delhi during a rally at Raigad Fort, in the presence of Amit Shah.