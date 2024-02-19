Riteish Deshmukh to helm a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic

What's the story After the humongous success of the 2022 Marathi film Ved, Riteish Deshmukh is set to direct and star in a biopic about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A source close to the project spoke to Pinkvilla and shared, "This is not just a film but an emotion for Riteish Deshmukh and he has decided to invest all his energies toward bringing this passion project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life." An official announcement is expected soon.

Excitement

Technical crew details are out

The biopic will be produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, with plans to release it in both Marathi and Hindi. The source also revealed, "The National Award Winning Cinematographer, Santosh Sivan will be making his debut in Marathi Cinema with this film, which is being planned as the most ambitious in the film industry." Music for the film will be composed by the famous duo Ajay-Atul.

Preparation

Deshmukh has started preparing for the role

Deshmukh has already begun preparing for his role as the legendary warrior. The source concluded, "It's a legacy film and Riteish is well aware of the expectations. He will be leaving no stone unturned to bring forward the most authentic film on the life of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." However, details of other cast members remain under wraps.