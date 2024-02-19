BAFTA skipped Matthew Perry while honoring Hollywood artists who recently passed away

BAFTA responds to Matthew Perry's exclusion from In Memoriam

By Isha Sharma 08:42 am Feb 19, 2024

What's the story The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards took place on Sunday night (early Monday morning per IST) at London's Royal Festival Hall. It witnessed the presence of major Hollywood celebrities such as Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Emma Stone, among others. While the awards were given out successfully, the BAFTAs irked a section of the audience due to their decision to exclude F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry from the In Memoriam section. Perry passed away in October 2023.

Clarification

BAFTA offered clarification soon after global backlash

BAFTA﻿ faced immense backlash on social media for not including Perry, with people resorting to X to call out the decision. A Perry fan called it "bad form" while another labeled it a "shocking omission." Several others used Perry's melancholic GIFs/images from F.R.I.E.N.D.S to demonstrate their sadness. In response, BAFTA told PEOPLE, "Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards," further announcing the same on X. The BAFTA TV Awards will take place on May 14.

Twitter Post

Here's what an upset fan posted

Fans are still unhappy

However, the fans need a lot more convincing

However, some social media users are still unhappy, pointing out that Perry appeared in a couple of films throughout his career. One user wrote, "But he was a film actor too!" while another added, "Matthew Perry made plenty of films ... That was a poor decision." To recall, while Perry's biggest claim to fame was F.R.I.E.N.D.S, he was also a part of films such as The Whole Nine Yards, Numb, and Birds of America.

Past tribute

Tribute to Perry at Emmys; other honorees in In Memoriam

Perry was notably included in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 Emmy Awards. During the tribute, Charlie Puth performed his 2015 hit See You Again, which transitioned into the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song, I'll Be There For You. As for BAFTA's In Memoriam, it honored Michael Gambon, Tom Wilkinson, Carl Weathers, and Shirley Anne Field, among others. It was set to Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time and performed by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education).

Perry's untimely demise

Perry died of 'acute effects of Ketamine'

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on October 28. He was 54. An autopsy report revealed that the actor reportedly died of "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors. The report also stated that Perry was "clean for 19 months" before his death but had been practicing ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression.

Poll

