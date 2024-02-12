Fans celebrate Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce's Super Bowl win

Netizens crown Taylor Swift as the winner of Super Bowl!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:05 pm Feb 12, 202401:05 pm

What's the story The Super Bowl? More like "Swiftie Bowl," according to internet buzz. Taylor Swift, fresh off her Tokyo The Eras Tour concert, jetted to Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday (local time). While NFL enthusiasts were busy congratulating the Chiefs on their third Super Bowl win in five years, some users couldn't resist congratulating Swift on her "rookie" Super Bowl win. Here's how it went.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Swift arrived at the game sporting a black bustier-style top, jeans, and a red-and-white jacket slung over her shoulder in a show of support for Kelce. The duo made their relationship public in October 2023 after sparking dating rumors just a month earlier during Swift's first attendance at a Chiefs game. Since then, Swift's regular presence at Kelce's games has ignited a cultural sensation, not only boosting NFL viewership but also driving up sales of game tickets and jerseys.

Statements

Andy Murray, Hillary Clinton credited Swift for Chiefs' win

As the Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers with a nail-biting score of 25-22, tennis legend Andy Murray playfully congratulated Swift on X/Twitter, posting, "Congrats to @taylorswift13 on winning Super Bowl 58 a stunning performance, (sic)." Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chimed in, tweeting, "Congratulations to Swift's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community!" They didn't shy away from recognizing Swift's impact on the game's outcome.

Reactions

'Swift's charm' helped KCC script history, believe Swifties

Naturally, for Swifties, it was the undeniable "Taylor charm" that played a role in KCC's scripting history, prompting one fan to exclaim, "Is there anything she can't do?" Another X user emphasized, "Given that people would've 100% blamed her if the Chiefs had lost, I believe it's only fair to say that Swift has just single-handedly won the Super Bowl." Fans declared that Kelce's success on the field was because "he was dating Swift."

Twitter Post

Here's how fans congratulated Swift!

Meme material

'She witnessed more Super Bowl wins than most 49ers fans...'

On the flip side, others took a more humorous approach. They poked fun at the singer with suggestions like, "Swift won the Super Bowl tonight for the Chiefs. In nine months she wins the election for Joe Biden. It's all a perfect deep-state plan." Another said, "Swift became a football fan this year and has already witnessed more Super Bowl wins than most 49ers fans in their lifetime."

Twitter Post

Here's another 'factual' tweet

The Drake curse

Meanwhile, Swift really 'won' over this curse. Know how

Putting jokes aside, Swift seems to have scored a real win! She successfully broke singer Drake's "betting curse." On Saturday, the 37-year-old singer disclosed that he had placed a hefty bet of $1.15M on the Swifties-backed KCC to secure a victory at the Super Bowl. For context, "Drake Curse" has a notorious history where teams he bets on often end up losing. However, with the Chiefs emerging victorious, it appears that Drake's curse has finally met its match.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2