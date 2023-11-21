Gaffe alert! Joe Biden confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

Gaffe alert! Joe Biden confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears

By Tanvi Gupta 01:03 pm Nov 21, 202301:03 pm

US President Joe Biden confuses Taylor Swift and Britney Spears

During a White House pre-Thanksgiving event, US President Joe Biden created a stir when he seemingly mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears while joking about the turkeys, Liberty and Bell. The 81-year-old's slip-up took place during his speech at the annual Turkey Pardoning Day on Monday. Talking about the journey the turkeys took to get pardoned, Biden remarked, "It's tougher than scoring a ticket to the Renaissance tour or...Or, Spears's tour."

2/8

Here's what exactly happened

The light-hearted moment turned awkward when Biden used the name "Spears" while referring to Swift. "Just to get here, Liberty and Bell [turkeys] had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles," Biden stated. "You could say it's even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or [Britney's] tour. She's down, it's kind of warm in Brazil right now," he added.

3/8

'Aging or slip of tongue': Netizens reacted to Biden's gaffe

Pop Crave posted the video of Biden's blunder on X/Twitter, triggering comments about his age and his frequent errors in speeches. One user joked, "Okay grandpa, let's get you to bed." Others expressed concern, stating, "Just get him out of office this man is literally begging." Criticism ranged from questioning his knowledge to suggesting he should not be leading the country.

4/8

Take a look at Biden's awkward moment here

5/8

Meanwhile, Swift resumed concert in Brazil, honoring late fan

Swift resumed her Brazil concert on Sunday, having postponed the Saturday show following the tragic passing of 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides, who suffered a cardiac arrest amid intense heat at Nilton Santos Stadium. Swift, known for her strong connection with fans, seemingly paid a heartfelt tribute during the performance. The incident prompted an outpouring of support for Swift and her dedication to her audience.

6/8

Previous slip-ups: When Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris 'president'

This is not the first time Biden has had a slip of the tongue. Last week, he accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "president" at a White House event. He has made this same error in at least six other public appearances—once even referring to Harris as "the First Lady." Also, in September, Biden made a faux pas when he called popular rapper LL Cool J a "boy" after mispronouncing his name during the Congressional Black Caucus.

7/8

Polls conducted showed concerns over Biden's age

A poll conducted in August by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that 77% of US adults, including 69% of Democrats, considered Biden too old to be effective for another four years. This concern arose after Biden said he plans to run for a second term.

8/8

Biden's age and stamina defended by White House

On the occasion of Biden's 81st birthday recently, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the President's age and energy during a press conference. She asserted, "Our perspective is, it's not about age, it's about the president's experience." Jean-Pierre emphasized that Biden had effectively pushed several significant pieces of legislation through Congress and added, "I would put the president's stamina, the president's wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, against anyone."