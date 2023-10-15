Israel-Hamas war: Gaza residents get 3-hour deadline to flee

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:08 pm Oct 15, 202303:08 pm

Gaza residents have been given 3-hour deadline to evacuate as Israel intensifies ground attack

Israel on Sunday reportedly opened a safe route within four kilometers of the Lebanese border for Gaza residents, asking them to move toward the safer southern region within three hours. Taking to X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, "We will not carry out any operations along this route from 10:00am to 1:00pm. During this window...take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza."

What IDF posted on X

Israel prepares to attack Hamas with 'greater force'

On Saturday, Israel reportedly vowed to attack Hamas with "greater force" to crush their leadership. This comes as United States (US) President Joe Biden confirmed they are sending the USS Dwight D Eisenhower carrier to support Israel. The IDF was preparing for a major ground invasion in retaliation for an unprecedented and surprise attack on its territory by Hamas last weekend, killing 1,300 people.

IDF accuses Hamas of obstructing evacuations; Hamas counterattacks

Per The Times of Israel, the IDF has accused Hamas of obstructing evacuations by blocking roads. It alleged Hamas strategically constructed tunnels in civilian areas, effectively using residents as human shields. On the other hand, Hamas reportedly accused Israel of bombarding civilians fleeing Gaza. It also urged Gazans not to leave their homes, fearing if the land is abandoned, Israel would seize it.

Over 3,500 killed in Israel-Hamas war

According to reports, Israel has already mobilized nearly 10,000 soldiers and numerous tanks along the Gaza border while the Israeli Air Force continues its attacks on Hamas strongholds in Gaza. Meanwhile, the IDF also reported the elimination of another high-ranking Hamas leader, Billal Al Kedra, on Sunday. Notably, the ongoing conflict has killed over 3,500 people on both sides.