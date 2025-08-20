Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggle' after husband's death
Hollywood actor Aubrey Plaza recently opened up about her ongoing battle with grief following the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. Speaking on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, she described it as a daily struggle and likened it to an ocean of sadness. Baena, a respected director and writer, worked with Plaza on several projects during his lifetime.
Plaza told Poehler, "In this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you." "I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world." "I think I'm okay, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously." The actor used a metaphor from the recent movie The Gorge to describe her grief as "a giant ocean of awfulness that's like right there and I can see it."
Baena, who died by suicide in January at the age of 47, was recognized for his work on projects such as Life After Beth (2014), Cinema Toast (2021), and Spin Me Round (2022). Plaza and Baena began their relationship in 2011 and quietly married in 2021. Though still coping with her grief, Plaza shared her appreciation for the people and bonds that continue to support her.