Aubrey Plaza shares heartbreaking statement following husband Jeff Baena's death
What's the story
In a devastating turn of events, renowned indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, known for his work on films like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, passed away on January 3 at the age of 47.
The cause of his death has been confirmed as suicide by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.
His wife, actor-producer Aubrey Plaza, along with members from both families issued a joint statement expressing their grief over this "unimaginable tragedy."
Family survivors
Plaza asked for privacy
Baena is survived by his mother, Barbara Stern; father Scott Baena; stepfather Roger Stern; stepmother Michele Baena; brother Brad Baena; stepsister Bianca Gabay; and stepbrother Jed Fluxman.
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support," read the joint statement from Plaza and the families. It also asked for privacy during this difficult time.
Professional bond
Baena and Plaza's journey in film and life
Baena, also known for writing the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees, directed projects like Spin Me Round and the SHOWTIME series Cinema Toast. The latter was Plaza's directorial debut.
The couple, who started dating in 2011 and got married in May 2021, found common ground in their shared industry.
Plaza once revealed that this helped them empathize and understand each other deeply.
Industry tributes
Hollywood expressed condolences following Baena's death
Baena's untimely passing has shocked Hollywood, leading to an outpouring of tributes from industry peers. Notable figures like Alison Brie, Adam Pally, and Molly Shannon paid their respects.
Brady Corbet, the filmmaker behind The Brutalist, also paid his respects during his Best Director acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.
He said, "My heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family."
Online condolences
Social media flooded with messages of support for Plaza
Along with industry tributes, social media has also been inundated with messages of support for Plaza. Celebrities such as Selma Blair and Julia Fox have also shared their condolences.
On Plaza's latest Instagram post, Blair wrote, "No words can touch this painful time. Only love and strength and support from everyone. I am so sorry."
Information
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling at 022-27546669 (open 24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).