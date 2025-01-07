What's the story

In a devastating turn of events, renowned indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, known for his work on films like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, passed away on January 3 at the age of 47.

The cause of his death has been confirmed as suicide by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

His wife, actor-producer Aubrey Plaza, along with members from both families issued a joint statement expressing their grief over this "unimaginable tragedy."