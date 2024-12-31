Summarize Simplifying... In short After an eight-year legal battle, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally settled their divorce.

The couple's disputes included allegations of abuse by Pitt, a fight over custody of their six children, and a contentious battle over their shared $164 million French estate, Chateau Miraval.

Despite the settlement, legal battles over the estate continue, with both parties scoring recent victories in court. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled divorce

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie settle divorce after 8-year legal battle

By Tanvi Gupta 10:11 am Dec 31, 202410:11 am

What's the story Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally settled their divorce, putting an end to an eight-year-long legal battle, PEOPLE reported. The 49-year-old Maria actor filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage with Pitt (61). Jolie's lawyers confirmed to the portal that both parties signed off on their divorce on Monday (US local time).

Legal statement

'Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved...'

Jolie's lawyer James Simon said, "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt." "This is just one part of a long ongoing process...Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." He further revealed both parties have requested a jury trial lasting 10 to 15 days and agreed to participate in a settlement conference as an alternative dispute resolution method.

Divorce details

Jolie's allegations and privacy agreement

Jolie had first filed for dissolution of marriage on September 19, 2016, accusing Pitt of being abusive toward her and their six kids on a private plane flight. However, authorities didn't charge Pitt after investigations and Jolie refused to press charges. In January 2017, the couple agreed to seal sensitive records pertaining to their six kids: Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Vivienne and Knox (16).

Property dispute

Couple's legal battles over shared French estate

After their legal separation in 2019, Pitt and Jolie continued to fight over custody and legal matters concerning their joint $164 million French estate and winery, Chateau Miraval. In February 2022, Pitt sued Jolie over her selling her stake in Chateau Miraval. Jolie countersued, alleging Pitt was "waging a vindictive war against" her. The lawsuit was filed by Nouvel, a business Jolie founded, which alleged Pitt "masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize control" of Chateau Miraval after their 2016 split.

Court rulings

Ongoing legal disputes and recent developments

Despite their divorce settlement, the pair's legal battles over Chateau Miraval persisted throughout 2024. In November, Jolie scored a legal win when a judge ruled that Pitt must disclose documents that her lawyer Paul Murphy claims will prove her allegations of abuse against Pitt and "years of cover-up" on his part. The same month, Pitt also scored a victory in the winery battle when Jolie's motions to dismiss the lawsuit were rejected and the case moved closer to trial.