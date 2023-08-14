Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston: Hollywood celebrities who condemned cosmetic procedures

Here's what leading Hollywood celebrities think about plastic surgeries

The entertainment industry thrives as much on one's appearance as it does on one's craft, and several celebrities have frequently spoken about the pressure of looking young. While botox and surgeries might be a way of freezing one's beauty for some time, they can also trigger disastrous repercussions in the long run. Here are a few occasions when Hollywood figures called out such procedures.

Britney Spears

In a recently uploaded Instagram video, singer Britney Spears launched an exasperated tirade against anti-aging procedures and said, "F*ck botox. It's horrific!" "For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven't had mine done right, and what's with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down? I'm like, 'I look like somebody beat the shit out of me'!!"

Jennifer Aniston

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and Horrible Bosses star Jennifer Aniston, who is 54, has also been vocal about aging gracefully. She once told the media outlet, PEOPLE, "I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes because I am not injecting s**t into my face."

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, too, isn't pleased with such procedures. "I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that]'...I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all," she told ET.

Simon Cowell

While the pressure of looking ageless is more on women, men aren't untouched by this preposterous expectation either. At the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Simon Cowell admitted he had "gone too far." "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognize it as me. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie, too, has offered her two cents on the heated debate. She told The Mail, "I haven't had anything done and I don't think I will. But if it makes somebody happy then that's up to them. I'm not in somebody else's skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don't plan to do it myself."

