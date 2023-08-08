Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' OTT release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023

Make way for The Little Mermaid! Yes, the live-action adapted film had a decent run at the global box office and is now set to premiere on OTT. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6 and fans are super excited. The OTT release in the upcoming month will give the musical fantasy, the much-needed extra mileage.

More about the film

The movie is an adaptation of Disney's 1989 film of the same name and is loosely based on the eponymous 1837 fairytale. The project is helmed by Rob Marshall and the cast is headlined by Halle Bailey. The impeccable cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Art Malik, and Lorena Andrea, among others. The story is penned by Marshall, David Magee, and John DeLuca.

