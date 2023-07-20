What's the new Netflix password-sharing rule in India? Details inside

What's the new Netflix password-sharing rule in India? Details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 20, 2023 | 11:36 am 1 min read

The OTT giant Netflix has become a part of our daily lives. Over the years, the streaming service has battled the issue of password sharing and, recently, it came up with a solution. Now, it's rolling out the new password system in India. Separately, Netflix is also curtailing the $9.99 ad-free plan in the US. Is a shift in the streaming world coming?

New rule of password sharing

As per the streaming platform, the new password rule states, "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are— at home, on the go, on holiday— and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices." The new system is also being rolled into other countries like Indonesia, Croatia, and Kenya, among others.

Changes in the US-UK market

The ad-free plan culled in US and UK has made viewers curious. The basic plan has been priced at $15.49 per month. However, Netflix still has a $6.99 "standard with ads" plan running in the US and UK markets. In general, the streaming service has seen a little rise in revenue, hence these changes are being done to generate more revenue.

