Netflix draws flak for promoting freediving documentary amid Titan search

Written by Isha Sharma June 22, 2023 | 05:00 pm 2 min read

Understand the uproar behind Netflix's upcoming documentary 'The Deepest Breath'

On Tuesday (June 20), Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming documentary film The Deepest Breath. Directed by Laura McGann, it will tell the story of Alessia Zecchini, who holds the current world record for freediving. The project will drop on the streamer on July 19. However, since its announcement coincided with the Titan submarine search, the streamer is now being called "insensitive."

People believe Netflix is being 'insensitive' and 'inhumane'

While releasing the trailer, Netflix tweeted, "Between life and death is one single breath," and was met with harsh criticism almost immediately after. One user opined, "Not the best timing for this," while someone else said, "Wow epic timing, and not in a good way. Who decided this was going up?" People also opined that Netflix was being "insensitive" by not postponing the documentary.

The documentary had its festival premiere in January

The Deepest Breath will tell viewers more about freediving, which refers to the ability to dive underwater without the usage of any gear or specialized apparatus. In August 2019, Zecchini created the world record (constant weight-monofin) when she dived 113m deep at the World Championship in the Republic of Honduras. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023.

Missing submersible: The search mission is on since Sunday

Titan was deployed by a former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker called the Polar Prince to explore the Titanic wreckage and went missing on Sunday. The United States Coast Guard, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the US Navy have collaborated in the search operation. "There is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point," said the US Coast Guard on Tuesday.

Five people are aboard the Titan

Five people are aboard Titan. These are Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expedition; billionaire Hamish Harding, who hails from the UK; well-known French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. Notably, OceanGate Expeditions offers tours to the Titanic wreckage for $2,50,000/per person. For that price, it offers an eight-day expedition to see the wreck 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the Atlantic.

