OTT: Docu-series 'Arnold' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 04:19 pm 1 min read

'Arnold' is streaming now on Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most known faces in Hollywood. From being a bodybuilding champion to being a successful politician, Schwarzenegger has donned many hats with ease. A documentary series was commissioned and has finally arrived on Netflix titled Arnold. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch the series which focuses on various important facets of his career.

More about the docu-series

Schwarzenegger has been seven-time Mr. Olympia and has been featured in some great Hollywood projects. This docu-series is directed by Lesley Chilcott and features interviews of many notable personalities from the evergreen star's life. Some of the interviewees include actor Jamie Lee Curtis, director James Gunn, and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, among others. He was last seen in the Netflix series FUBAR.

