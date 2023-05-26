Entertainment

'The Kardashians': Kourtney-Travis are 'done with IVF'

'The Kardashians': Kourtney-Travis are 'done with IVF'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 02:13 pm 1 min read

Kourtney-Travis are done with IVF

The Kardashians is one of the most followed American TV series. As fans were eagerly waiting for Season 3 and now are happy with Episode 1, the show has spilt many beans about the sassy Kardashians. The show revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have given up on IVF and are leaving the family planning on their fate.

The couple decided on family planning in a natural way

In the first episode, Kardashian revealed that they were done with IVF and spoke about how freezing eggs is not a safety net. In her case, the eggs did not survive and they did not become an embryo. The couple decided to do family planning in a natural way. Earlier Kardashian opened up about the hardships of IVF too.

Other revelations in the first episode

The other revelations included Kim Kardashian feeling guilty about what Pete Davidson went through because of her relationship with Kanye West. In the first episode, Kim was seen shedding tears over her divorce with Ye. Meanwhile, Kardashian also expressed her disappointment with the SKIMS founder for using her wedding as a business opportunity. Fans are expecting more such revelations in the upcoming episodes.