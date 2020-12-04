Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) will end in 2021 and its fans still desperately hope for the opposite to happen. So, when Kourtney Kardashian says she's going to miss the show after it's over, fans are left fuming. After all, her constant disinterest in filming the show is believed to be one of the major reasons for it to bring down the curtains.

The 41-year-old had posted a snap on Instagram recently showing her getting dressed for the photoshoot of KUWTK. In the caption, she wrote, "I'm gonna miss our @kuwtk photo shoots." It took just a few moments for serious fans of the show to erupt and they started pointing out Kourtney's double-standards as her disinterest in the genre-defining show has led to its closure.

Responding to Kourtney's post, a follower wrote: "Really? Didn't you quit because it was all too much for you?" Previously, she was called out by a fan on Twitter demanding her exit, to which Kourtney replied, "I did. Bye." That Twitter thread expanded to Kourtney saying no one understands what hurts her and Khloe responded: "Wait so no one ever apologizes to you? Lol please."

To note, Kourtney had confirmed in March that she has quit the show. This happened after a spat with Khloe, Kim, and other crew members in an episode of KUWTK's 18th season. Soon, E! declared its end. In her defense, Kourtney had said, "It became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."

Before the confirmation, Kourtney's sister Kendall Jenner spoke about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. Defending her, Jenner said, "For Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show so now it's a bit more shift...for everyone to understand." Kim, on the other hand, was less considerate of Kourtney's decision and had complained about her work ethics.

