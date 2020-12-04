Amid the shooting of their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor have tested positive for COVID-19, according to several reports. Apart from the actors, the movie's director Raj Mehta has also tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, fellow cast members Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani have tested negative. The shooting for the movie has since been stalled. Here's more.

Details Shooting for the movie has been halted

The shooting of the movie has been paused until the actors and the director recover. Earlier, it was reported that Anil Kapoor had also tested positive for coronavirus. However, later on, his brother and producer Boney Kapoor confirmed to The Times of India that he had tested negative. No official statement in this regard has been released by the actors or the producers yet.

Film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's shooting was started in November

Neetu, Varun, Kiara and Anil had started shooting for the movie last month in Chandigarh. In the comedy-drama movie, Neetu and Anil will be seen playing parents to Varun's character, while Kiara plays the role of his wife. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, it also features popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who was recently seen in the Netflix series Mismatched.

Comeback The film also marks Neetu's comeback to acting

For the unversed, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also marks Neetu's comeback in Bollywood after a gap of seven years. As she began shooting for the movie, the actor wrote, "My first flight, in these scary times! Nervous for this journey." Remembering her late husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, she added, "While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me."

