Kate Middleton's blue sapphire-diamond ring has been voted the world's most popular engagement ring, followed by her sister-in-law, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's diamond trilogy ring. According to The Independent, a study was conducted among 2,000 adults. A massive chunk of them helped Middleton's 12-carat oval sapphire, encircled by 14 natural diamonds, set on an 18k white gold band ring grab the top spot.

Number 2 Markle's engagement ring, designed by husband Prince Harry, comes second

The second spot on the list was taken by Markle's engagement ring, with 18% of participants voting for it. Designed by husband Prince Harry, this ring has a diamond from Botswana, and two others from Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection. The top five ranks were completed by Miley Cyrus's diamond solitaire ring, Hailey Bieber's oval diamond ring, and Beyoncé's 18-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

Which are the other popular engagement rings on the list?

Other notable entries in this list include Elizabeth Taylor's Krupp diamond ring (6th) and Cardi B's pear ring (7th). The top ten was completed by Demi Lovato's emerald with two smaller diamonds ring, Kim Kardashian's cushion-cut diamond ring, and Paris Hilton's Greene & Co ring.

Here's why Duchess of Cambridge's ring is "instantly recognizable"

Speaking about the findings of the study, Natural Diamond Council's Lisa Levinson called Middleton's ring "instantly recognizable with stunning white diamonds contrasting the strong blue color of the sapphire." It further found that the color white was the most preferred shade of diamond for an engagement ring, while blue was the second. Interestingly, this trend is connected to the world's most popular ring.

Sapphire rings came to prominence due to Princess Diana