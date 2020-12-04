Actor Rahul Roy, who is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, is conscious and recovering, informed the director of his upcoming movie LAC - Live The Battle. Filmmaker Nitin Kumar Gupta revealed that Rahul's condition is stable, but he might require a stent to prevent such incidents in future. Rahul had suffered a brain stroke last month, while shooting in Kargil. Here's more.

Details 'Rahul's physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well'

While interacting with Mumbai Mirror, Nitin revealed that Rahul's brother, Rohit, has told him that he is doing better. "Rahul's physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well. Rohit spoke to Rahul for half a minute and informed that Rahul is conscious and speaking a few sentences. Thanks to everyone's prayers, he is doing better every day (sic)," he further said.

Details Nitin also urged fans to offer help

The director, who is also handling the expenses for Rahul's medical treatment, said that any help in this regard would be appreciated. "I can handle the expenses for now, but if anyone wants to help in any way it will just make it easier for me to help him. I am sure once Rahul recovers, they will be compensated," he added.

Quote 'Doctors said a stent may be required'

"I have had discussions with his doctors who have said a stent may be required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. It is a preventive measure and may prove expensive," Nitin further told the publication.

Condition Rahul suffered a brain stroke last month

Last month, while shooting for the movie LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil, Rahul suffered a brain stroke due to the extremely cold weather there. Talking about it, producer of the movie, Nivedita Basu had said, "Kargil had extreme weather conditions...It had gone up to -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold (sic)."

Treatment He was taken from Kargil to Srinagar and then Mumbai

Rahul was initially taken to a military hospital in Kargil. He was later brought to Mumbai and admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. As per reports, Rahul's brain stroke had resulted in a condition called Aphasia and he was not able to speak properly. His co-star Nishant Singh Malkhani had also said that Rahul looked dull before he suffered a stroke.

Movie Rahul plays an Army officer in 'LAC- Live The Battle'

Rahul's upcoming movie LAC- Live The Battle is the story of skirmishes between the forces of India and China in the Galwan Valley. As per reports, Rahul had only one day of shoot left when he suffered a stroke. Apart from Rahul, Nishant will also be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the movie.

Career Rahul had started his career with Mahesh Bhatt's 'Aashiqui'