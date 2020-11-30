Actor Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a brain stroke while working on his upcoming movie, is now recovering, said producer of the film, Nivedita Basu. The actor has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital. The Aashiqui star had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil. Here are more details on this.

Details 'He succumbed to the cold weather in Kargil'

Talking about how it happened, Nivedita said, "Kargil had extreme weather conditions...It had gone up to -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that's exactly what happened with Rahul." Nivedita added that the film's makers took immediate action after knowing about his condition.

Details Nivedita denied rumors that producers had ignored Rahul's condition

There has been speculation that the film's makers had ignored Rahul's health condition, before he suffered a stroke. Rubbishing such claims, Nivedita said, "(Director) Nitin arranged for him to be airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then back to Mumbai. The expenses are being taken care of by the production." "He was taken to the hospital immediately by us and was given immediate attention."

Condition Rahul is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai

Rahul was initially taken to a military hospital in Kargil. He was later brought to Mumbai and admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. His brother-in-law Romeer Sen had confirmed on Sunday that Rahul was undergoing treatment in Mumbai. As per reports, the brain stroke has resulted in a condition called Aphasia, and Rahul is unable to speak properly.

Statement Rahul's co-star on his health: He looked dull before stroke

Sharing the details with ETimes, Rahul's co-star Nishant Singh Malkhani said, "Rahul was a bit dull on Tuesday initially, and we suddenly observed that he was not able to deliver his dialogues. He was not forgetting them but he was groping for words to complete sentences, he just could not form sentences." He added that everyone could sense that something was wrong with Rahul.

Movie 'LAC- Live The Battle' is based on China-India skirmishes

Rahul was shooting for the upcoming action-drama film LAC - Live The Battle, when his health condition deteriorated. The movie, directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, revolves around the story of skirmishes between China and India in the Galwan Valley. Apart from Rahul, Nishant also plays the pivotal role of an Army officer in the film.

Career Rahul rose to fame with his role in 'Aashiqui'