-
30 Nov 2020
Guess who Barack Obama wants to play him on celluloid?
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
It's little wonder that Drake's ascent from a Canadian Jewish background through his popular wheelchair-bound role of Jimmy Brooks to rap legacy is indeed a success story that Started From The Bottom.
Breaking records one after the other, he seems to have a way with everything monumental, be it music or acting.
And now, his wish of playing Barack Obama will come true, officially.
-
-
Obama's stamp
'Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants'
-
During his recent interaction on Complex's 360 with Speedy Morman, former US President Barack Obama dropped more than just hints of granting the rapper the chance to play him.
"Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready..." said Obama in a tone that proves his excitement.
-
Interaction
Drake had wanted to play Obama way back in 2010
-
When asked if his words indicate an indirect approval for the Take Care crooner, Obama said it's not only his but his family's nod for the rapper.
"I suspect Malia and Sasha (his daughters) would be just fine with it," he added.
This, notably, comes after Drake had expressed his willingness to play the popular 44th US President in a press interaction in 2010.
-
Playing Obama
'Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change channel'
-
"I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama's life soon because I could play him. I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice," said the rapper.
Drake added that he is "pretty good at impressions" and is observing Obama just in case he's lucky.
-
Details
These actors had portrayed the Democrat-President in other ventures
-
Kingsley Ben-Adir played Obama, who served the US from 2009-2017, on The Comey Rule, while in the Bollywood film My Name is Khan, Christopher Duncan of CSI: Miami fame essayed that role.
He was also portrayed by Devon Terrell in Barry and Parker Sawyers in Southside With You.
Now if any studio is listening, Obama's grant should be one of Drake's biggest career milestones!