Amid rumors that comedian Bharti Singh might be dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) after being arrested in a drugs case, co-star Krushna Abhishek and others have come out in her support. Krushna has rubbished the rumors and said that even if it happened, he would stand by her. Bharti and her husband were arrested earlier this month, and later released. Here's more.

Details Not at all: Krushna on Bharti being ousted from 'TKSS'

Clearing the air around Bharti being dropped from the popular show, Krushna told The Times of India, "I have not heard of any such discussion or development from the channel's end. No such decision has been taken...Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti." "Both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support," he added.

Details 'She is like a sister. We are like family'

Though Bharti missed the shoot for the show on November 27, Krushna has claimed that she is still a part of the show. Stating that she is like his family, the comedian-actor said, "We go back a long way. Our equation goes beyond our profession. I have seen Harsh from his days of struggle (sic)." "Bharti is someone whom I proudly call my sister."

Reaction Krushna upset with comedian Raju Srivastava for his remarks

After Bharti's arrest, while many celebrities came out in her support, some lashed out at the comedian including fellow comic Raju Srivastava. Krushna called out Raju for his comments and said, "Raju has talked rubbish about Bharti. It was shocking. He has hampered his relationship with all of us, for life." For the unversed, Raju had slammed Bharti for taking drugs.

Quote Earlier, Kiku Sharda also rubbished rumors about Bharti

Another co-star of Bharti on TKSS, Kiku Sharda has also voiced support for her. Talking about the comedian being removed from the show, he said, "Have not heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn't there yesterday."

Developments Bharti, Harsh were arrested on November 21

Earlier this month, a raid was conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Bharti and Harsh's Mumbai residence, where 86.5 grams of cannabis was allegedly found. The couple was immediately summoned by the NCB, after which they were arrested. Both of them reportedly confessed to procuring and consuming marijuana. Bharti and Harsh have since been granted bail by a Mumbai court.

