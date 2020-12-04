Yet again, actor Kangana Ranaut dominated the list of trends on social media, as she got involved in an ugly war-of-words with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over a "misleading" tweet. Kangana had misidentified an old woman at the ongoing farmers' protest as Shaheen Bagh's "Bilkis Dadi," inviting the wrath of many. Now, many Bollywood stars have come out in support of Diljit. Here's more.

Details Earlier, Kangana's 'misleading' tweet invited trolls

In her since-deleted tweet, Kangana had shared pictures of two old women, claiming that both were Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano "dadi," who would protest for any cause for Rs. 100. However, the second woman was Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Punjab. Over her comment, the actor was heavily slammed on social media by netizens. Diljit also criticized her, after which she retaliated.

Details Diljit asked Kangana to not be blind, think before speaking

The 36-year-old actor shared a video of Mohinder Kaur from the farmers' protest and wrote, "Respected Mahinder Kaur Ji! Listen to this, Kangana. One should not be this blind. She says anything (sic)." Thereafter, Kangana called Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar's "pet." She wrote, "I don't even know who is Mohinder Kaur. What kind of drama is this? Stop this right now (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is the video posted by Diljit

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Twitter Post 'Karan Johar ke paltu,' said Kangana

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Twitter Post You don't have manners to talk: Diljit

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..



Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..



SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..



Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..



PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..👍 https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Support Netizens supported Diljit, asked Bollywood to learn from him

Amid Diljit and Kangana's spat, many users on social media lauded the singer-actor's courage to stand up against Kangana. One user wrote, "Tragic state of Bollywood - even after so much abuse and slander they kept mum on Kangana. Finally a Punjabi singer/actor had to deal with the guttermouth; reveals just how hollow, impotent and supine Bollywood has become (sic)."

Twitter Post 'Bollywood never stands up for the nation'

Tragic state of Bollywood - even after so much abuse slander they kept mum on Kangana. Finally a Punjabi Singer / Actor had to deal with the guttermouth; reveals just how hollow, impotent stupine Bollywood has become.

Not being able to stand up for the nation - or for itself. https://t.co/iCe74KMuEO — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 3, 2020

Reactions Swara Bhasker and Taapsee reacted: 'Not everyone kept mum'

Supporting Diljit, Twitter users bashed Bollywood stars and called them "cowards." Reacting to this, actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "Not everyone kept mum," tagging fellow actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha in her tweet. Taapsee also wrote, "That's always been the problem here. Hum kuch mayeno mein 'outsiders' hi rahenge na (sic)." Both Swara and Taapsee have had run-ins with Kangana in the past.

Twitter Post Here is Swara's tweet

Quote 'Shame on you,' Mika said to Kangana

Criticizing Kangana, popular singer Mika Singh wrote, "I used to have immense respect for Kangana Ranaut, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect (sic)."

Legal notice Kangana also slammed with legal notices over her tweet

Kangana has also landed into legal trouble over the said tweet. After an advocate from Punjab issued a legal notice to her, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a notice to the actor, seeking an unconditional apology for her "derogatory" tweets against farmers involved in the protest. "Her tweets portray farmers' protest as anti-national (sic)," DSGMC's president said in a tweet.

Quote We demand apology: DSGMC to Kangana

"We have sent a legal notice for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs. 100...We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest," the DSGMC's president added.

Agitation What is the farmers' agitation all about?