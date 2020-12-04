-
03 Dec 2020
Bollywood actors support Diljit, after his spat with Kangana Ranaut
Written byShruti Niraj
Yet again, actor Kangana Ranaut dominated the list of trends on social media, as she got involved in an ugly war-of-words with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over a "misleading" tweet.
Kangana had misidentified an old woman at the ongoing farmers' protest as Shaheen Bagh's "Bilkis Dadi," inviting the wrath of many.
Now, many Bollywood stars have come out in support of Diljit.
Here's more.
Details
Earlier, Kangana's 'misleading' tweet invited trolls
In her since-deleted tweet, Kangana had shared pictures of two old women, claiming that both were Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano "dadi," who would protest for any cause for Rs. 100.
However, the second woman was Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Punjab.
Over her comment, the actor was heavily slammed on social media by netizens.
Diljit also criticized her, after which she retaliated.
Details
Diljit asked Kangana to not be blind, think before speaking
The 36-year-old actor shared a video of Mohinder Kaur from the farmers' protest and wrote, "Respected Mahinder Kaur Ji! Listen to this, Kangana. One should not be this blind. She says anything (sic)."
Thereafter, Kangana called Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar's "pet." She wrote, "I don't even know who is Mohinder Kaur. What kind of drama is this? Stop this right now (sic)."
Twitter Post
Here is the video posted by Diljit
Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020
Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam
Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..
Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1
Twitter Post
'Karan Johar ke paltu,' said Kangana
-
Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020
Twitter Post
You don't have manners to talk: Diljit
Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020
Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..
SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..
Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..
PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..👍 https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak
Support
Netizens supported Diljit, asked Bollywood to learn from him
-
Amid Diljit and Kangana's spat, many users on social media lauded the singer-actor's courage to stand up against Kangana.
One user wrote, "Tragic state of Bollywood - even after so much abuse and slander they kept mum on Kangana. Finally a Punjabi singer/actor had to deal with the guttermouth; reveals just how hollow, impotent and supine Bollywood has become (sic)."
Twitter Post
'Bollywood never stands up for the nation'
-
Tragic state of Bollywood - even after so much abuse slander they kept mum on Kangana. Finally a Punjabi Singer / Actor had to deal with the guttermouth; reveals just how hollow, impotent stupine Bollywood has become.— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 3, 2020
Not being able to stand up for the nation - or for itself. https://t.co/iCe74KMuEO
Reactions
Swara Bhasker and Taapsee reacted: 'Not everyone kept mum'
-
Supporting Diljit, Twitter users bashed Bollywood stars and called them "cowards."
Reacting to this, actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "Not everyone kept mum," tagging fellow actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha in her tweet.
Taapsee also wrote, "That's always been the problem here. Hum kuch mayeno mein 'outsiders' hi rahenge na (sic)."
Both Swara and Taapsee have had run-ins with Kangana in the past.
Twitter Post
Here is Swara's tweet
-
Not everyone kept mum :)— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 3, 2020
@taapsee @RichaChadha https://t.co/Q13HLaSdQy
Quote
'Shame on you,' Mika said to Kangana
-
Criticizing Kangana, popular singer Mika Singh wrote, "I used to have immense respect for Kangana Ranaut, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect (sic)."
Legal notice
Kangana also slammed with legal notices over her tweet
-
Kangana has also landed into legal trouble over the said tweet.
After an advocate from Punjab issued a legal notice to her, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a notice to the actor, seeking an unconditional apology for her "derogatory" tweets against farmers involved in the protest.
"Her tweets portray farmers' protest as anti-national (sic)," DSGMC's president said in a tweet.
Quote
We demand apology: DSGMC to Kangana
-
"We have sent a legal notice for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs. 100...We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest," the DSGMC's president added.
Agitation
What is the farmers' agitation all about?
-
Farmers from several states across India are protesting against three new agricultural laws.
The central government has said that they are aimed at eliminating the middlemen and improving farmers' earnings by allowing them to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, protesting farmers have alleged that the laws will deprive them of the minimum guaranteed price.