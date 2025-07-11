Carlos Alcaraz reaches his 3rd successive Wimbledon final: Key stats

Men's singles tennis world number 2, Carlos Alcaraz , has reached the Wimbledon 2025 final. The 2nd seed overcame 5th seed Taylor Fritz in four sets to advance in the Grand Slam tournament. Spaniard Alcaraz won the contest 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 and will now face Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the summit clash. Notably, Alacarz has gone 20 matches unbeaten at Wimbledon.

Numbers 77-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles (2023-2024), he has won one US Open and two French Open honors. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 77-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 24-2. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 after winning the French Open. He is 17-1 at Slams this year.

Information 3-0 win over Fritz on the ATP Tour With this victory, Alcaraz now owns a 3-0 win-loss record over Fritz on the ATP Tour. Before this, Alcaraz defeated Fritz at 2024 Laver Cup and 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Miami.

Do you know? 6th Grand Slam final for the Spaniard Alcaraz has reached his sixth men's singles final at Grand Slams. He owns a 100% win record so far, clocking a 5-0 tally in Slam finals.

Stats A look at the match stats Alcaraz doled out 13 aces compared to 19 of Fritz. In terms of double faults, Alcaraz committed three with Fritz committing six. Alcaraz owned an 88% win on the 1st serve and 68% win on the 2nd. He converted 3/7 break points. Fritz clocked 44 winners compared to Alcaraz's 38. Meanwhile, Fritz had 24 unforced errors with Alcaraz having 25.