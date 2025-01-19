What's the story

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has made headlines after he refused to give an on-court interview after winning his Australian Open 4th-round match against Jiri Lehecka on Sunday.

His decision was in stark contrast to the usual practice of winners sharing their thoughts in a post-match discussion.

Djokovic later clarified his actions were in response to anti-Serbian remarks made by Tony Jones, a presenter for Channel 9, the tournament's main broadcaster.