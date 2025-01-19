Novak Djokovic boycotts on-court interview over 'insulting' comments by broadcaster
What's the story
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has made headlines after he refused to give an on-court interview after winning his Australian Open 4th-round match against Jiri Lehecka on Sunday.
His decision was in stark contrast to the usual practice of winners sharing their thoughts in a post-match discussion.
Djokovic later clarified his actions were in response to anti-Serbian remarks made by Tony Jones, a presenter for Channel 9, the tournament's main broadcaster.
Retaliation
Djokovic's response to Jones's comments
Djokovic had expressed his disappointment at Jones's comments during a post-match press conference.
He said, "A couple of days ago the famous sports journalist (Tony Jones) who works for official broadcaster, Channel 9 here in Australia, made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me."
The tennis star further revealed that neither Jones nor Channel 9 had issued any public apology for these remarks.
Clarification
Djokovic clarifies stance on interview boycott
Djokovic clarified his stance saying, "So since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel 9."
He stressed that his decision wasn't out of any ill-feeling toward Jim Courier or the Australian public.
The Serbian described the situation as awkward and unfortunate but felt it was necessary to voice his concerns to the audience.
Controversy
Jones's comments that sparked controversy
The controversy was sparked when Jones made comments about Djokovic and his fans during a news bulletin.
As a bunch of passionate supporters waved Serbian flags behind him, he said, "Welcome back to Melbourne Park, where you can see the Novak Djokovic fans, they're in full voice. The chants are quite extraordinary. Novak, he's overrated. Novak's a has-been."
These remarks were seen as disrespectful by Djokovic and his fanbase.
Performance
Novak Djokovic reaches his 15th Australian Open quarter-final
Despite the controversy, Djokovic showed his class on the court by beating Czech 24th seed Lehecka 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).
The win ensured his berth in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open against Carlos Alcaraz.
Notably, Djokovic reached his 15th Australian Open quarter-final. Djokovic is vying for an 11th Australian Open title this season.
Djokovic owns a win-loss record of 381-51 at Grand Slams. He has raced to a 98-9 win-loss record at Australian Open.