Novak Djokovic has reached the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025. The veteran Serbian tennis ace and 7th seed downed Nishesh Basavareddy in four sets.

Djokovic was stunned in the 1st set, losing 4-6. Thereafter, he bounced back taking the next three sets 6-3, 6-4 6-2.

The match was held at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday. Here's more.