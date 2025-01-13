Novak Djokovic battles past Nishesh Basavareddy at Australian Open 2025
What's the story
Novak Djokovic has reached the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025. The veteran Serbian tennis ace and 7th seed downed Nishesh Basavareddy in four sets.
Djokovic was stunned in the 1st set, losing 4-6. Thereafter, he bounced back taking the next three sets 6-3, 6-4 6-2.
The match was held at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday. Here's more.
Do you know?
Djokovic equals Federer's record
As per Opta, Djokovic appeared in his 429th Grand Slam singles match, matching Roger Federer for the most number of matches during the Open Era.
Slams
378-51 win-loss record at Grand Slams
After 429 matches, Djokovic owns a win-loss record of 378-51 at Grand Slams.
He has raced to a 95-9 win-loss record at Australian Open.
He is aiming to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown this year.
Overall, Djokovic has claimed 24 Grand Slam titles and can be the first person (man or woman) to reach the mark of 25.
Information
Here are the match stats
Djokovic doled out 22 aces compared to four from Basavareddy. The latter committed five double faults with Djokovic committing one. Djokovic clocked a 76% win on the 1st serve and a 65% win on the 2nd. He converted 4/11 break points.
Do you know?
Djokovic is closing in on this Federer record
Djokovic has registered at least one Grand Slam men's singles win for 21 seasons in his career, only Federer (22) has managed it across more seasons during the Open Era