Jack Draper, Andy Murray to receive prestigious British tennis awards

What's the story In a major development, Jack Draper and Andy Murray are to be honored with the British Tennis Journalists's Association (BTJA) awards. Draper, who is currently Britain's number one tennis player, has been named the BTJA's Player of the Year. The honor comes after his stellar season, where he won his first career title in Stuttgart as well as his maiden ATP 500 tournament at the Vienna Open in October. Meanwhile, Murray retired from tennis following the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Career achievements

Draper's career highlights and award reception

Draper had a stellar run this year, achieving a career-best number 15 ranking. He reached the US Open semi-final and made headlines for defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Queen's Club during summer. Draper received 83% of the vote for the BTJA award, which was decided by BTJA members ballot. He thanked for the recognition and looked forward to more success in tennis.

Legacy award

Murray to be honored for his contribution to British tennis

Along with Draper, Murray will also be honored with BTJA's Services to British Tennis award. The award recognizes his immense contribution to the sport over an incredible career that ended with his retirement at the Olympics. The 37-year-old Murray has won three Grand Slam singles honors, including two at Wimbledon. He also won two Olympic gold medals in men's singles and played a huge role in Britain's Davis Cup win in 2015.

Career reflection

Murray reflects on his relationship with the media

Upon receiving the award, Murray reminisced about his early career and changing relationship with the media. He said he appreciated the respect shown by both parties over his long career and thanked them for covering his journey. Both Draper and Murray will be officially honored at the BTJA's Annual Awards Lunch at the All England Club today.