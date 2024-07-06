In brief Simplifying... In brief In a surprising turn of events at Wimbledon 2024, Yulia Putintseva claimed her first victory over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, ending Swiatek's 21-match unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina defeated 10th seed Ons Jabeur, who had previously reached two consecutive Wimbledon finals.

These unexpected outcomes have certainly shaken up the tournament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Swiatek was beaten by Putintseva (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Yulia Putintseva stuns Iga Swiatek; Ons Jabeur ousted

By Rajdeep Saha 11:00 pm Jul 06, 202411:00 pm

What's the story Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek imploded against Yulia Putintseva in their 3rd-round clash at 2024 Wimbledon. Swiatek was beaten by Putintseva 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 in three sets. Putintseva was no match for Swiatek in the first set, who held firm and looked strong. However, Putintseva started well in the second set and maintained momentum. Swiatek crumbled under pressure to bow out.

Numbers

21-match unbeaten run gets ended

Swiatek has been the World No. 1 since winning the WTA Finals last November. The Pole secured back-to-back victories at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome respectively before lifting her fourth Roland Garros crown. Swiatek was on a 21-match unbeaten run which ended on Saturday. As per WTA, she owns a 47-5 win-loss record in 2024.

Slams

79-17 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Swiatek faced her 17th defeat at Grand Slams. She owns a 79-17 win-loss record, including 11-5 at Wimbledon. Swiatek has failed to reach the 4th round in three of her five attempts at Wimbledon. In addition to four titles in Paris, Swiatek claimed the US Open in 2022. Her win-loss record at Grand Slams this year is 11-2.

Information

Maiden win for Putintseva over Swiatek

Putintseva claimed her maiden win over Swiatek on the WTA Tour. Before this result, Swiatek owned a 4-0 lead in their head-to-head meetings. Swiatek had also beaten Putintseva twice earlier this year (Rome and Indian Wells).

Information

Unique record for Putintseva

As per Opta, Putintseva is the first women's player since Alison Riske against Ashleigh Barty in 2019 to win against the World No. 1 at Wimbledon after losing the first set.

Information

Here are the match stats

Swiatek doled out five aces whereas her opponent fired none. Putintseva committed four double faults to Swiatek's two. Putintseva claimed a 66% win on the first serve and a 100% win on the second. She converted 4/8 break points.

Jabeur

Elina Svitolina humbles Jabeur

Elina Svitolina stunned number 10 seed Ons Jabeur 6-1, 7-6 in the 3rd round. Jabeur, who reached successive Wimbledon finals in 2022 and 2023 respectively, fell short against 21st seed Svitolina. Svitolina maintained her dominance over Jabeur in their H2H meetings. She raced to a 4-1 win-loss record. Svitolina has raced to a 95-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 19-9 at Wimbledon.

Do you know?

Svitolina's first Top 10 win since Swiatek scalp last year

As per WTA, this was Svitolina's first Top 10 win since she shocked Swiatek in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals. In the 12 months between that result and her victory over Jabeur on Saturday, the experienced Svitolina had gone 0-6 against the Top 10.