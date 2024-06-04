Next Article

Novak Djokovic won 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 after over four hours (Image source: X/@atptour)

French Open: Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 370th win, reaches quarter-final

By Parth Dhall 12:49 am Jun 04, 202412:49 am

What's the story World number one Novak Djokovic beat Argentine star Francisco Cerundolo in another five-set thriller to reach the 2024 French Open quarter-final. The Serbian ace won 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth-round clash after over four hours. With this, Djokovic broke Roger Federer's long-standing record for winning the most Grand Slam matches. This was Djokovic's 370th major match-win. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Djokovic won a total of 171 points, and Cerundolo claimed 52 winners in the match. The Serb served six aces compared to Cerundolo's three. The former had a win percentage of 61 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 25 of his 35 net points. Djokovic (46) had more unforced errors than Cerundolo (45). Both of them recorded three double-faults.

Highlights

Cerundolo fights valiantly; Djokovic at his absolute best

Djokovic received a medical time-out after breezing past Cerundolo in the first set. He seemed to have injured his knee but continued soon after. The second set was a game-changer as Cerundolo broke Djokovic's serve to win 7-5. The former was 3-0 in the second set and prevailed eventually. Djokovic was trailing 2-4 in the fourth set before staging a comeback.

Record

Most match-wins at Grand Slams

Earlier at the 2024 French Open, Djokovic equaled Serena Williams's record for winning 367 Grand Slam matches. The latter retired from the tour with the most women's singles major wins. Djokovic has now overcome Swiss ace Federer, who bid adieu to tennis after winning 369 Grand Slam matches. Djokovic is now 370-49 at Grand Slams, claiming the most match-wins (men or women).

Information

59th major quarter-final appearance for Djokovic

Djokovic also surpassed Federer in terms of Grand Slam quarter-finals appearances. Before this match, they had the joint-most such appearances (58). Only Djokovic and Federer have reached the major quarter-finals more than 50 times.

Champion

Djokovic eyes 25th Grand Slam title

Djokovic holds the record for winning the most Grand Slam men's singles titles (24). He broke a tie with Rafael Nadal (22) after winning the French Open last year. By winning the 2023 US Open, Djokovic went past Serena's record of bagging 23 major titles. Djokovic now has the joint-most major titles (men or women) with Margaret Court (24).