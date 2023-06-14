Sports

Will Novak Djokovic complete the Calendar Slam? Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 14, 2023 | 08:08 am 3 min read

This was Novak Djokovic's third Roland Garros title

Novak Djokovic won his third Roland Garros title by beating Casper Ruud in the final while registering a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. With this title, he has surpassed Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic won the Australia Open earlier this year and will have a shot at the Calendar Grand Slam if he wins Wimbledon and US Open. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Calendar Grand Slam is the most impressive achievement in the sport. It happens when a tennis player wins all four Grand Slams in a single calendar year. Only five players have achieved this feat- Don Budge (1938), Maureen Connolly (1953), Rod Laver (1963, 1969), Margaret Court (1970) and Steffi Graf (1988). Djokovic can be the third male singles player to achieve the feat.

Djokovic next to only Margaret Court

Djokovic's victory over Rudd saw him win his third Roland Garros title and also his 23rd career Grand Slam title. Courtesy of this, he has now surpassed Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slams to date. Djokovic is already the most successful men's singles player, but overall, he has equaled Serena Williams, who also has 23 majors. Margaret Court sits atop with 24 majors.

Djokovic fell short of the Calendar Slam in 2021

Djokovic had a golden opportunity to complete the Calendar Slam in 2021 but fell short. It was mostly fatigue that played a role in his defeat against Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open final. He defeated the Russian at the Australian Open, followed by a win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open. He defeated Matteo Berrettini in the finals of Wimbledon.

Djokovic dreams of winning the Calendar Slam this year

Speaking about the achievement, Djokovic said, "I'd like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb." Djokovic feels confident ahead of Wimbledon and will start believing if he wins. "I'd love to get a chance to go for history in New York. I missed the history couple of years ago."

First player to win all four Grand Slams three times

With this historic Roland Garros title, Djokovic has broken many records. He has surpassed Nadal's tally and also won all four Grand Slams at least three times, which is a first by any player in the Open Era.

Djokovic's sensational record at Wimbledon

Djokovic is a favorite to win the upcoming Wimbledon as he aims for the Calendar Slam this year. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles and if he wins again then he will draw level with Roger Federer, who has also won eight Wimbledon titles. The Serb defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final. He defeated Kyrgios in four sets.

Djokovic is 14-0 in 2023 at the Grand Slams

Djokovic has been in sensational form in 2023, by winning the Australian Open and the Roland Garros. Therefore, his win-loss record remains 14-0 at the Grand Slams this year. Overall, he started the year dominantly by winning the Adelaide International. He defeated USA's Sebastian Korda in the finals. Djokovic has a 31-4 win-loss record, having bagged three trophies this year.

