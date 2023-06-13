Sports

The Ashes: Presenting the unbreakable records

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 13, 2023 | 10:27 pm 3 min read

The first Test will be played on June 16 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground

The epic rivalry between England and Australia, known as The Ashes, will start on June 16 in Birmingham. England will host the five-match Test series and will also look to reclaim the urn as two iconic teams lock horns. Over the years, many spectacular matches have been played in this series and many records have been scripted. Here we decode the unbreakable records.

Sir Donald Bradman's astronomical runs in the Ashes

Hailed as one of the best batters to grace the game of cricket, Sir Donald Bradman boasts an incredible record against England. He has hammered 5,028 runs in the Ashes in 37 matches at a staggering average of 89.78. He owned 19 centuries and 12 fifties against England. While Steve Smith has slammed 3,044 runs, he is still miles away from Bradman.

Jim Laker's exceptional figures in the 1956 Ashes

England spinner Jim Laker scalped 46 wickets in the 1956 Ashes. Hence, he holds the record for most wickets in a single Ashes. Australia's Terry Alderman came close, but he could muster 42 wickets in the 1981 Ashes. Alderman also holds third place with Rodney Hogg for 41 wickets each in 1989 and 1978-79, respectively. Shane Warne snapped 40 wickets in the 2005 Ashes.

Bradman's outstanding numbers in the 1930 Ashes series

Bradman smashed a staggering 974 runs in the 1930 Ashes series. He made those runs in only seven innings at an astronomical average of 139.14. It is the most runs scored by any batter in a single Ashes. Wally Hammond is second with 905 runs in the 1928-29 Ashes series. Smith, in the 2019 Ashes, hammered 774 runs in four matches at 110.57.

Warne's stellar numbers in Ashes

Australian legend Warne has scalped 195 wickets in the Ashes. He leads the wickets tally in the iconic series. His compatriot Glenn McGrath is in second position with 157 wickets. Hugh Trumble is third with 141 scalps. Among English bowlers, Stuart Broad has the most wickets in the Ashes. He owns 131 scalps in 35 matches at an average of 29.05.

Highest individual score in the Ashes

England's Sir Leonard Hutton holds the record for the highest individual score in the Ashes. He smashed 364 in 1938 at the Oval as England declared the highest team score of 903/7d in the Ashes. Hutton is one of the four batters with 300-plus runs (Ashes). The other three batters are Bradman, Bob Simpson, and Bob Cowper. Smith compiled 239 in 2017 at Perth.

Some more unbreakable Ashes records

Laker's 19/90 is the best bowling figure in the Ashes. He scalped all 10 wickets in the second innings in the 1956 Ashes. Former Aussie wicket-keeper Ian Healy accounted for 135 dismissals in his Ashes career (most). Ian Botham registered 54 catches. Australia conceded 61 extras in an Ashes Test in 1989. Bill Ponsford and Bradman's 451-run stand is an all-time Ashes record (highest).

