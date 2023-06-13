Sports

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 13, 2023 | 07:29 pm 2 min read

The 2005 Ashes was one of the best series in Test Cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket's biggest rivalry, The Ashes returns as England will host Australia for a five-match Test series, starting on June 16 in Birmingham. Over the years, these two iconic teams have played some unforgettable matches. With every passing generation, the game has changed, but the competitiveness and the aura of the Ashes have remained the same. Here we decode the top five Ashes series.

The iconic 2005 Ashes series

The 2005 Ashes series has to be one of the best series. Australia arrived in England, having not lost an Ashes series since 1987. Although England won the series 2-1, each and every game could've gone either way. It was spectacular to see two equally-match teams tussle. Shane Warne finished with 40 wickets from five matches, whereas Kevin Pietersen slammed 473 runs at 52.56.

The 2019 Ashes series in England

The 2019 Ashes series saw some terrific matches and also some outstanding individual performances. It saw Steve Smith return to action and slam 774 runs in four Tests at 110.57. The unforgettable Headingley Test saw Ben Stokes and Jack Leach get England over the line as the former delivered a knock for the ages. It finished with a 2-2 draw after several stunning performances.

The 1981 Ian Botham's Ashes

The 1981 Ashes will be forever etched in the memories of cricket connoisseurs due to Ian Botham. Hailed as England's greatest all-rounder, Botham started the series as captain but after the first two Tests, he gave up captaincy. He slammed a crucial 149* while Bob Willis scalped 8/43 to help England win at Headingley. Botham compiled 399 runs and 34 wickets in six Tests.

Australia's Invincibles Ashes series

Australia's dominance in the 1948 Ashes will never be forgotten. The Aussies captained by Sir Donald Bradman won the series 4-0. It was also his last Test series. They were so dominant that they chased down 404 on the last day to win the Headingley Test. Bradman and Arthur Morris smashed tons. However, Bradman registered a duck in his final innings at The Oval.

The infamous Bodyline Ashes series

Probably the most controversial Ashes to date, the 1932-33 series was known for England's ruthless bowling strategy. England had devised a plan to curb Bradman's runs as pacers Harold Larwood and Bill Voce starred in their 4-1 series win. The bowlers bowled fast and hostile short-pitched deliveries with a packed leg-side field. Bradman still scored 396 runs, but Larwood finished as the highest wicket-taker.

