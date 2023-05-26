Sports

Who is Jimmy Peirson? Josh Inglis's replacement in Ashes squad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 26, 2023, 08:57 am 2 min read

Inglis will return home due to the birth of his first child (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will miss a part of the upcoming Ashes series in England due to the birth of his first child. Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson has been named his replacement. He will join the squad ahead of the second Test at Lord's as Inglis will return home. The latter will rejoin the squad later. Here we look at Peirson's details.

Impressive run in Sheffield Shield

Peirson has been one of the most consistent performers in the Sheffield Shield, Australia's premier First-Class competition, in the last few years. The same has earned him a well-deserved call-up. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has smoked 1,337 runs at 37.13 since the start of the 2020-21 season (100s: 5). Peirson also made an unbeaten century in Sri Lanka last year while representing Australia A.

Here are his First-Class numbers

Peirson, 30, has a decent amount of experience in FC cricket, having made his debut in the format in 2015. In 65 appearances so far, he has clobbered 3,024 runs at a decent average of 34.75. The tally includes six tons and 17 fifties with his highest score being 132. He owns 230 catches and four stumpings in red-ball cricket.

A long-awaited call-up for Peirson

Peirson was eyeing a spot in Australia's Ashes squad. He expressed the same last year. "Obviously there's an away Ashes next summer. I'd love to play some sort of cricket in England," he told ESPNcricinfo. "If I don't play Test cricket that would be a frustration, but all I can do is sit in my armchair and know that I did everything I could."

Can Peirson get a chance?

Notably, Inglis is also uncapped in Tests as he has been a back-up for Alex Carey, Australia's first-choice keeper-batter in the longest format. Hence, Peirson would need an injury to Carey to earn a maiden Test cap. Meanwhile, Inglish boasts 2.466 runs in 52 FC games at 32.88. He has smashed four tons and 12 fifties in the format (Highest Score: 153*).