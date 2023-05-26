Sports

Marcus Rashford emulates Van Persie and Rooney with these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2023, 03:24 am 2 min read

Marcus Rashford became the first player for Manchester United to score 30 goals in a single season across competitions since Robin van Persie Photo credit: Twitter/@MarcusRashford)

Marcus Rashford became the first player for Manchester United to score 30 goals in a single season across competitions since Robin van Persie in 2012-13. United took a decade to see one of their players score 30 goals in a season. As per Opta, Rashford also scored his 20th goal at home, becoming the first since Wayne Rooney in 2009-10. Here's more.

30 goals for Rashford this season

Rashford scored his 17th Premier League goal this season, equaling his best tally (also 17 in 2019-20). Besides, he managed six each in the Carabao Cup and Europa League and one in the FA Cup. Overall, he has nine assists this season. Van Persie, who joined United in 2012 from Arsenal, scored 30 goals. Meanwhile, Rooney scored 34 goals back in the 2009-10 season.

Breaking down Rashford's Premier League numbers this season

Rashford has 17 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season. 15 of his goals have been from inside the box. Out of his 102 shots, 48 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork twice. Rashford has missed 20 big chances, besides creating five. Meanwhile, he has completed 597 passes, besides managing 57 take-ons.

76th Premier League goal for Rashford

Rashford has scored his 76th Premier League goal, matching the mark of Daniel Sturridge. Overall in all competitions, Rashford has 123 goals for the Red Devils. He is closing in on Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, who managed 126.

United thump Chelsea to seal Champions League berth

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League to seal a Champions League spot. United raced to 72 points, moving above Newcastle United (70) to rise to third. Casemiro gave United an early lead before Anthony Martial added the second just before half-time. In the second half, Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty as Rashford made it 4-0. Joao Felix added a consolation goal.