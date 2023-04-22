Sports

Arsenal seal dramatic 3-3 draw against Southampton: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2023, 02:55 am 3 min read

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal pulled off a stunning 3-3 draw against relegation candidates Southampton at the Emirates. Arsenal, who are now winless in three Premier League games (D3), were 3-1 down until the dying stages. Martin Odegaard scored in the 88th minute before Bukayo Saka netted the equalizer two minutes later. Arsenal pushed for the fourth, crashing the post. Here's more.

Arsenal in danger of losing out to City

Arsenal have 75 points from 32 games (W23 D6 L3), picking just three points from their last three matches. City, who are on FA Cup duty on Saturday, have 70 points from 30 games. If City beat Arsenal next, the lead will get cut to two points. City will then have the cushion of two extra matches to gain a four-point lead.

Southampton remain bottom after bottling their lead

Southampton had leapfrogged Leicester City to move up to 19th in the Premier League table before falling. Interestingly, Southampton's last win in the PL came against Leicester. Southampton have lost five of their last six matches (D1).

Southampton script Premier League history

As per Opta, Southampton are the first team in Premier League history to start the day bottom of the table and score three-plus goals against the team starting the day top. Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League to Southampton at home (P24 W16 D8). Arsenal failed to beat Southampton this season, having drawn 1-1 back in October.

Martinelli and Saka script these numbers

Gabriel Martinelli scored for Arsenal and now has 15 Premier League goals this season. He has also clocked 20 goal involvements (A5). As per Squawka, Martinelli is now the second Brazilian after Roberto Firmino to score 15-plus Premier League goals in a season. Saka, who assisted Martinelli, clocked his 11th assist this season, besides scoring his 13th goal. Overall, he has 30 PL goals.

Odegaard shines; Saka climbs up the ladder

Playing his 81st Premier League match, Odegaard scored his 20th goal. In the 2022-23 season, Odegaard has scored 12 goals (A7). Meanwhile, Saka now has the third-highest goals + assists this season (23). Erling Haaland (37) and Harry Kane (25) are above Saka.

How did the match pan out?

Southampton led after just 28 seconds, when Carlos Alcaraz capitalized on an Aaron Ramsdale error to score. Theo Walcott doubled Southampton's lead against his former club before Martinelli pulled one back. Duje Caleta-Car restored the Southampton two-goal advantage before Odegaard and Saka scored right at the death. Arsenal then saw Leandro Trossard smash the post as the Gunners searched for an elusive fourth.