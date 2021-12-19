Sports Premier League, Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 12:53 am

Gabriel Martinelli scored a brace for Arsenal

In a week where several Premier League games have been disrupted by the coronavirus, Arsenal went on to gain momentum, beating Leeds United 4-1. Gameweek 18 of the Premier League 2021-22 season saw the Gunners win big away at Leeds. Arsenal won their third successive game to consolidate on the number four spot. Meanwhile, Leeds suffered another telling loss.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

This was another big result for Arsenal, who have raced to 32 points from 18 matches. They registered their 10th victory in the ongoing campaign. This was a strong show by the Gunners and the youngsters stepped up once again. Mikel Arteta will be pleased with how things are going for his side at the moment. For Leeds, they need to regroup and ponder.

LEEARS How did the match pan out?

Leeds lost the ball in their own half as Arsenal capitalized with Gabriel Martinelli firing in the opener with a thumping shot (16th minute). Once again, Leeds lost possession 12 minutes later and it was Martinelli who scored to make it 2-0. Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 just before half-time. Raphinha converted a penalty for Leeds before Emile Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal.

Arsenal Arsenal smash these records

Arsenal registered 11 shots on target in the first half against Leeds. As per Opta, this is the most on record (since 2003-04) in the opening 45 minutes by any side in a single Premier League first half. 14 of Arsenal's 27 Premier League goals this season have been scored by players aged 21 or younger (51.8%).

Martinelli Feats registered by Martinelli

As per Opta, Martinelli netted his first PL brace in his 39th appearance in the competition. He now has as many goals in his last two league matches for Arsenal as he had in his previous 24 beforehand (3). Martinelli also scored Arsenal's 7,000th top-flight goal. Arsenal are only the third English side to reach that total since the Football League began in 1888.

Do you know? Another massive record for Arsenal

As per Opta, in Martinelli (20), Saka (20), and Smith Rowe (21), Arsenal have had three different players aged 21 or younger score for them in a single Premier League game for the very first time (excluding own goals).