Statistical comparison between Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City in 2021-22

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 09:33 pm

Liverpool have fired across competitions this season

Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have put up strong performances in the 2021-22 season so far. All three clubs have reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. In the Premier League 2021-22 season, Chelsea occupy first place with City and Liverpool following suit. However. there's not much separating them. We do a statistical comparison between them in 2021-22.

Why does this story matter?

We are decoding the show of three big teams this season who are set out to achieve silverware this season. The Premier League 2021-22 season is going to be intense amidst a three-way battle between these sides. They have been a step above the rest. The Champions League has also seen them fire in all cylinders so far, making them ideal candidates.

Premier League

Their story in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Chelsea top the show with 30 points from 13 matches. They have claimed nine wins, three draws, and a loss. Chelsea have conceded five goals (fewest) and scored 31 (second-highest). City are second with 29 points (W9 D2 L2), scoring 27 goals, besides shipping in seven (second-fewest). Liverpool have 28 points (W8 D4 L1). They have scored 39 goals (highest), besides letting in 11.

Performers

Premier League: A look at the top performers in attack

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has netted the most PL goals this season (11). He has also registered the most assists (8). For Chelsea, Reece James has netted four goals, besides making four assists for them (highest). As far as City are concerned, the versatile Bernardo Silva has netted four goals. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has provided five assists.

Clean sheets

PL: All three clubs have registered eight clean sheets

All three clubs have made the same number of clean sheets in the PL this season (8 each). This highlights the importance of them keeping the shop shut at the back. Defensive attribute is key to win a league title and so far all three clubs have shown character in this department.

UCL

Their story in the Champions League

City have assured themselves of a first-placed finish in Group A (12 points). They have four wins and one loss from five games, scoring 17 times and conceding nine. Liverpool have shined in Group B, maintaining a 100% record. They have forwarded 15 goals, conceding five. Chelsea will look to seal top place in Group H. They have scored 10, conceding just one.

Do you know?

All there keepers have done a superb job

A close contest in awaited between goal-keepers Alisson, Edouard Mendy, and Ederson for the Golden Glove award. All three have racked up seven clean sheets each. Mendy and Alisson have made 32 and 29 saves respectively. Ederson has been the less busier, making 15 saves.