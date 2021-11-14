Records held by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga

Bayern are the most successful club in Bundesliga history

When we talk about Bayern Munich, they are not only the most successful club in Germany's top-flight history but also a force in Europe. Bayern have been blessed with may world class players in their rich history and every season the club somehow goes on to add more records and laurels. Bayern lead the 2021-22 Bundesliga standings as well and have been fantastic.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Bayern have all the crucial records held in Bundesliga history. They have dominated the show like no other side. To be so consistent at this rate in a league has only been achieved by few sides in European club football history. Bayern are a different breed and they have a winning mentality which has never stopped believing.

Honors

Most titles in Bundesliga history

Bayern Munich have won the most number of Bundesliga titles (30). Interestingly, they have won nine successive honors between 2012-13 to 2020-21. Bayern were crowned champions in March in the 2013-14 season. This is the earliest a side won the league title. In the same season, they registered the record of highest number of games left before being declared winners (7).

Records

Notable records scripted by Bayern

Bayern hold a unique record in the Bundesliga. They have registered the highest number of matchdays being league leaders in a season (34). Notably, they have done this on five occasions. Bayern have the highest number of points registered in a single season (91 in 2012-13). In the same season, they scripted the record for most points away from home (47).

Stats

Numerous records in terms of goals

Bayern have the record for the highest number of goals scored in a season (101 in 1971-72). The Bavarians have recorded the highest number of goals scored in a season away (47 in 2019-20). They have netted the highest number of goals scored in a season at home (69 in 1971-72). Bayern have conceded the fewest goals in a season (17 in 2015-16).

Duo

Individual records held by Gerd Muller and Robert Lewandowski

Former Bayern legend Gerd Muller holds the Bundesliga record for the most goals scored ever (365). Robert Lewandowski holds the record for the most number of goals scored in a season (41 in 2020-21). Both these players hold the record for the highest number of goals scored in a season at home (27 each).