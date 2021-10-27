Carabao Cup: Arsenal and Chelsea reach quarter-finals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 03:09 pm

Arsenal beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup

Arsenal and Chelsea progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Gunners saw off Leeds United 2-0 as Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah scored for the hosts. Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Southampton 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. Sunderland joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the quarters with a 3-1 win on penalties against Queens Park Rangers. Here are the key details.

Arsenal

Arsenal beat Leeds United 2-0

Substitute Calum Chambers scored the opener in the second half with a header that crept over the line seconds after he came off the bench. In the 69th minute, Nketiah cleverly flicked the ball over a stranded Illan Meslier and just did enough to nudge it over the line before the latter could recover. This was another crucial victory for Mikel Arteta's side.

Unbeaten

Arsenal maintain unbeaten run

Since losing to Manchester City 5-0 in the Premier League back on August 28, Arsenal are now unbeaten in eight matches across competitions. They have won six games during this phase, besides drawing twice. Arsenal also kept their fifth clean sheet since the heavy defeat against City.

Chelsea

Chelsea beat Southampton on penalties

Chelsea reached the quarters after beating Southampton 4-3 on penalties. Kai Havertz netted his third goal of the season from a corner in the 44th minute. However, Southampton equalized two minutes after the restart when Che Adams netted from close range after Kepa spilled Kyle Walker-Peters' shot. Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone missed their penalty kicks in the shootout.

Sunderland

Sunderland beat QPR on penalties to advance

League One side Sunderland beat Championship outfit QPR on penalties (3-1) after the match ended 0-0. Sunderland scored their penalties three penalties, with Charlie Austin, Ilias Chair, and Yoann Barbet missing their spot-kicks for QPR. QPR had thought they won the match in injury time but Austin's header from Albert Adomah's deflected shot was controversially ruled out for offside.