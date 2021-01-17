The seven-year stay of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal is set to end after fresh reports claimed the former Germany attacker and the Gunners have reached an agreement in principle to release him from contract. Notably, the 32-year-old hasn't played for the club since March. As per reports, Ozil will travel to Istanbul this weekend to complete his move to Fenerbahce. Here is more.

Information Ozil hasn't played following the COVID-enforced break

After starting the first 10 games with Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal boss, Ozil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham (March), before the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to halt.

Ozil The factors that led to his contract termination

Ozil was omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads. Notably, Arteta and technical director Edu termed "footballing reasons" behind the decision to do so.. Despite being the club's highest earner, he rejected a pay cut in April when the majority of the squad and backroom staff agreed to reduce their salaries by 12.5 percent.

Fenerbahce Fenerbahce pleased to gain the services of Ozil

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc, on Tuesday, said the deal made progress, while sporting director Emre added the "dream move" was getting closer. "I look very positively on behalf of the community and the president, but I do not see it easily. We have plans of our own," Emre told reporters. "I would be very pleased if Fenerbahce could have such a player."

Information The contract might not disrupt Fenerbahce's present wage structure

Emre stated the contract might not disrupt their existing wage structure. He said, "After the meeting process with Mesut's club is over, we will hold meetings between ourselves. If Mesut agrees with his club on the terms we want, it won't stretch our financial limits."

Ozil Ozil represented Arsenal in 254 matches