Hosts Australia continued to mow down India's middle-order in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing Brisbane Test. Team India lost the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant, who looked set for a substantial partnership. However, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur displayed their batting abilities against the Australian bowling attack. Here is the session report.

Session 2 How did the session pan out?

Team India started the second session on 161/4, with Agarwal and Pant arriving in the middle. However, Agarwal (38) departed on the second ball of second session, as he nicked one off Josh Hazelwood to slips. After a few overs, the latter dismissed Pant (23), with Cameron Green taking a brilliant catch. Eventually, Sundar and Thakur remained unbeaten as India finished on 253/6.

Agarwal, Pant The duo couldn't last long

Agarwal, who was picked for the fourth Test due to multiple injuries in the Indian camp, fared well in the middle-order. Coming in to bat at number five, he appeared to be in decent touch. However, his dismissal put Australia right on front. Meanwhile, Pant continued with his counter-attacking innings from ball one. Later on, he departed for 23 off 29 balls (2 fours).

Partnership A 67-run partnership by Sundar and Thakur

Both Thakur and Sundar used their experience from white-ball cricket, and shared a pivotal stand in the second session. While Thakur (33*) was the aggressor out of the two, Sundar (38*) played meticulously. In the 73rd over, the latter played a couple resounding strokes off Mitchell Starc, which gave a testimony of his batting. The duo shared a 67-run stand to steady India's innings.

Do you know? A record stand for the duo

Interestingly, the likes of Thakur and Sundar shared the highest (67*) and the longest (balls faced) partnership for the seventh or lower wicket for India since January 2020 (33 partnerships in all).

Bowlers Hazlewood remains the pick of Australia's bowlers