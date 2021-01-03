The Gabba in Brisbane appears to be at risk of losing the fourth Test between Australia and India. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the visitors are not willing to travel to Queensland if the strict quarantine protocols remain in place. The news comes as Cricket Australia (CA) placed five Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, in isolation. Here is more.

Isolation Why did CA impose isolation on Indian cricketers?

CA imposed isolation on the Indian cricketers based on an Indian fan's tweet. Notably, the man identified as Navaldeep Singh, tweeted pictures and videos of cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Shubman Gill, having a meal at a restaurant. The fan, who claimed that he was seated close to the players, asserted Pant hugged him after he paid for the players' meal.

Quote The fan cleared the confusion late on

The fan later cleared the confusion, stating he was only enthralled by seeing the Indian cricketers. "Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph," he wrote on Twitter.

Isolation The isolation was put in place as precautionary measure

Although the Indian players didn't violate any protocol, CA placed them in isolation as a precautionary measure. "In the interim, on the advice of Australian and Indian medical teams, the players have been placed in isolation as a precaution," a statement read. "Players will be permitted to train in accordance with strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure safety of members."

Schedule Indian team will travel to Sydney on Monday

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Sydney on Monday, train for two days, and then start the third Test at the SCG on Thursday. After that, they will receive exemptions along with the broadcast staff while traveling to Queensland on a chartered flight. Notwithstanding, the state has its borders shut to New South Wales due to COVID-19 outbreak on the northern beaches.

Measures Indian management unhappy with the measures

According to the report, the management seems unhappy with the measures. "We were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source said.

Quarantine Indians keen on avoiding hotel quarantine