A clinical bowling performance powered Team India to an 11-run victory in the opening T20I against Australia.
India have certainly pulled back the momentum back after losing the first two ODIs, and now lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.
Notably, this is the ninth consecutive victory for the Men in Blue in the T20 Internationals.
We take a look at the key takeaways.
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was named the Player of the Match for his magnificent 3/25 in four overs.
He remained the pick of Indian bowlers as India restricted Australia to 150 at the end.
Interestingly, Chahal was not a part of India's original XI in the match.
However, he was later called in as a 'concussion substitute' for Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings.
During the first innings, Jadeja was struck on the helmet by a searing delivery from Mitchell Starc. However, he continued to bat till the end. Eventually, Jadeja's 'delayed concussion' led to introduction of Chahal. Notably, Australian head coach Justin Langer was unhappy with this decision.
Despite the whole controversy, Jadeja emerged as Team India's rescuer in the first innings.
The visitors were tottering on 92/5 when he arrived in the middle.
He took his due time to settle down before bringing out the onslaught.
Jadeja's unbeaten 44* off 23 balls propelled India to 161/7 at the end of 20 overs.
This has become his highest score in T20Is.
Two days after making his ODI debut, left-arm speedster T. Natarajan made his maiden T20I game memorable.
He ended up taking three wickets in the form of D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc.
He kept on providing breakthrough at regular intervals as India successfully defended 162.
Interestingly, he received his debut cap from Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested in the game.
India's woes on the field continued in the T20Is too.
In the seventh over delivered by pace spearhead Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey dropped a screamer at backward point, giving a lifeline to Australian skipper Aaron Finch.
On the very next ball, Indian captain Virat Kohli put down a rather simple catch after Short mistimed one.
Moreover, India also conceded a boundary due to overthrows.
