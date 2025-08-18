WhatsApp is also introducing in-call interaction tools like "raise a hand"

WhatsApp now lets you schedule group calls in advance

WhatsApp has unveiled a host of new features to improve its calling experience. The most notable addition is the ability to schedule group calls in advance. You can invite specific people or entire groups for these scheduled calls. Once a call is scheduled, all participants get notified when it's about to start.