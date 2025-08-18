LOADING...
WhatsApp now lets you schedule group calls in advance
WhatsApp is also introducing in-call interaction tools like "raise a hand"

By Mudit Dube
Aug 18, 2025
01:35 pm
WhatsApp has unveiled a host of new features to improve its calling experience. The most notable addition is the ability to schedule group calls in advance. You can invite specific people or entire groups for these scheduled calls. Once a call is scheduled, all participants get notified when it's about to start.

Other notable updates for calls

The new features also include an improved Calls tab, which gives a clear view of upcoming calls, attendee lists, and shareable call links. When someone joins via a shared link, the creator of the call gets notified. In addition to this, WhatsApp is introducing in-call interaction tools like "raise a hand" before speaking and sending emoji reactions without interrupting the conversation.

End-to-end encryption remains intact

WhatsApp's updates are designed to help users stay connected, whether for personal catch-ups or professional meetings. The company has emphasized that all calls will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption. The global rollout of these features has already begun, marking a major step in improving the overall user experience on the platform.