SpaceX's Starship 10 launch on August 24: What to expect

SpaceX is gearing up for the 10th flight of its massive Starship rocket. The launch is targeted for Sunday, August 24, from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas. The rocket consists of an upper stage called the Starship spacecraft and a first-stage Super Heavy booster. Once operational, NASA and SpaceX plan to use this 121-meter-tall behemoth for crewed and cargo missions to the Moon and possibly Mars.

Lunar ambitions Starship to play key role in NASA's Artemis program The first mission of this kind will be Artemis III, where a modified version of the Starship will take humans back to the Moon. This historic journey is currently slated for 2027 but could be delayed due to ongoing Starship testing. SpaceX has designed the Starship as a fully reusable rocket, which would allow it to use both booster and spacecraft for multiple missions, massively cutting down on costs.

Viewing details Tentative launch schedule and livestream details The 10th Starship launch is targeted for 7:30pm ET on August 24 (5:00 am IST on August 25). However, technical issues or bad weather could push the launch further. SpaceX will livestream the event on its X account. The livestream will show the world's most powerful rocket generating some 17 million pounds of thrust as it lifts off from the launchpad at Starbase, Texas.